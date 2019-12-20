|
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Evelyn Louise Hunt Goss, 90, passed Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 11:00 am at Holsey Chapel CME Church, 718 8th Street, Columbus, GA with Rev. Dr. Curtis L. West, officiating. Interment will follow at East Porterdale Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm. Mrs. Goss was born January 12, 1929 to the late Jimmie A. Hunt and Ethel Johnson Hunt. She retired from Tom's Food after 23 years of service. Mrs. Goss was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling and a remarkable cook. She was preceded by her parents; her husband Troy Goss, Sr.; her daughter Patricia Ann Goss Davenport; grandson, Clarence Biggers III; 4 sisters and a brother. Mrs. Goss leaves to cherish her precious memories her children, Melinda (Rickey Sr.) Biggers, Anneise (Thomas) Suber, Adriane (David) McBride, Troy (Deborah) Goss Jr; 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 8 great great-grandchildren; brothers, Jimmie B. (Elizabeth) Hunt, Joe Lewis Hunt and Alfred (Kathy) Hunt; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 20, 2019