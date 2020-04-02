|
Evelyn Newsome
Ecton
07/05/1932-
03/30/2020
Phenix City, AL- Evelyn Newsome Ecton, 87, of Phenix City, AL died on Monday, March 30, 2020 while at Columbus Hospice with her family by her side.
A visitation was held for close family on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL. She was laid to rest with her late husband, James "Jim" Ecton on Wednesday, April 01, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery.
Mrs. Ecton was born July 05, 1932 in Phenix City, AL daughter of the late Alton O. Newsome, Sr. and Ruby Pearl McCollum Newsome. She had retired after 32 years of dedicated service with South Central Bell. Mrs. Ecton worked her way up in the company starting as an operator and moving up to the Frame where she connected various phone wires. She found great joy in quilting, especially with her daughter, working to create numerous beautiful quilts by hand, and was an active member of the Gala Quilting Guild. We will remember her as a loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother. Her influence in our lives will continue to impact us and future generations.
Survivors include her two children, Star Walton (Donald), Seale, AL and Michael Rivers (Susan), Williamson, GA; one brother, Daniel C. Newsome (Nellie), Phenix City, AL; three grandchildren, Skye, Jeremy and Tiffany; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and close friends also survive.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her memory to Columbus Hospice, www.columbushospice.com , the or the .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2020