Evelyn
Reed
June 3, 1936-
July 7, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Evelyn James Reed, 84, of Phenix City, AL, passed Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. John A.M.E. Church, Ft. Mitchell, AL, Pastor Rodney Smith, with Rev. Nathaniel Copeland, officiating and Rev. Richard Carter, eulogist. Visitation will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Reed was born June 3, 1936 in Ft. Mitchell, AL to the late Delia Ezekiel and the late Rev. Sandy James. She retired from Swift Textiles after 36 years and was a faithful member of Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church, Phenix City, AL.
Survivors include her husband James Reed, Phenix City, AL; one son, Robert Reed (Robbin), Columbus, GA; four grandchildren, Shakita Ford (Shatia), Kayonte Walton, Robert Reed and Roshonda Billins; one God-granddaughter, Constance Walton Newsome (Ryan); two great grandchildren; three great God-grandchildren; one brother, Ruben James (Vera); one brother-in-law, Earnest Reed; one sister-in-law, Patricia Dunlap James and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
to sign the online registry.