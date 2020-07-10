1/1
Evelyn Reed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn
Reed
June 3, 1936-
July 7, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Evelyn James Reed, 84, of Phenix City, AL, passed Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. John A.M.E. Church, Ft. Mitchell, AL, Pastor Rodney Smith, with Rev. Nathaniel Copeland, officiating and Rev. Richard Carter, eulogist. Visitation will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Reed was born June 3, 1936 in Ft. Mitchell, AL to the late Delia Ezekiel and the late Rev. Sandy James. She retired from Swift Textiles after 36 years and was a faithful member of Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church, Phenix City, AL.
Survivors include her husband James Reed, Phenix City, AL; one son, Robert Reed (Robbin), Columbus, GA; four grandchildren, Shakita Ford (Shatia), Kayonte Walton, Robert Reed and Roshonda Billins; one God-granddaughter, Constance Walton Newsome (Ryan); two great grandchildren; three great God-grandchildren; one brother, Ruben James (Vera); one brother-in-law, Earnest Reed; one sister-in-law, Patricia Dunlap James and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. John CME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved