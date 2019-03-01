Exie L. Fluellen

Harris

March 6, 1951-

February 20, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mrs. Exie L. Fluellen Harris, 67, of Columbus passed on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at her residence. Funeral service for Mrs. Harris will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Smith Grove AME Zion Church, 6550 Carr Street, Columbus. Rev. Michael Hugley, officiating. The funeral procession will depart from 6615 Plato Street, Columbus at 11:30 AM. Interment will be held at Green Acres Cemetery according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue.

Mrs. Exie L. Fluellen Harris was born to the late King Fluellen, Sr. and Elease Davis Fluellen in Americus, GA on March 6, 1951. She was a 1969 graduate of George Washington Carver High School and a graduate of a local culinary school located in Columbus. Mrs. Harris was a devoted member of Smith Grove AME Zion Church where she was a member of the following organizations: WH&OM Society, Senior Choir, Minister's Spouses, Hospitality Committee, Trustee Board and the Deaconess Board.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories one daughter, Algenia Harris, Columbus; one son, D'Amicus Castille, Atlanta; two sisters, Stella F. Howard, Columbus and Carrie Ann Daniels (Bobby), Powder Springs, GA; one brother, Earnest Fluellen (Josephine), Columbus; a loving and devoted caregiver, Calvin Walker, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.