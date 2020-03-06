Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:30 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Ezekial Person III


1970 - 2020
Ezekial Person III Obituary
Ezekial
Person, III
June 28, 1970-
February 29, 2020
Seale, AL- Mr. Ezekial Person, III, 49, of Seale, AL, passed Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. EST, Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Patricia Walton, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, Seale, AL. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Person was born June 28, 1970 in Seale, AL to Betty Person and the late Ezekial Person, Jr. He was a 1988 graduate of Chavala High School and served in the United States Marine Corps.
Survivors include his mother, Betty Person; one son, Ezekial Izaiah Person; three step-children, Julius Frierson, Dana Frierson and Donovan Frierson; six siblings, Betty Person Wright, Margaret Hyatt (Marshon), Barbara Person, Gloria Person, Loretta Person and Melvin Person (Saranjit); three grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2020
