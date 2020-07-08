Rev. Ezekiel
Person, Sr.
April 7, 1933-
July 4, 2020
Columbus, GA- Rev. Ezekiel Person, Sr., 87, of Columbus, GA passed Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. EST, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Moneka Braswell, officiating and Rev. Viola Macklin, eulogist. Public visitation will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Rev. Person was born April 7, 1933 in Phenix City, AL to the late Melton Person and the late Viola Person. He was a member of Carter Monumental CME Church, a retired minister and entrepreneur.
Survivors include two daughters, Sheryl (Matthew, Jr.) Washington, Columbus, GA and Rev. Viola (Tony) Macklin, Ellenwood, GA; six sons, Milton (Martha) Person, Ezekiel Person, Jr., Byron (Teresa) Person, Darrell Person, all of Columbus GA, Alfred Person, Macon, GA and Mark Person, Boston, Massachusetts; 18 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
