Ezelle C.
Drake
January 26, 1937-
June 13, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Ezelle C. Drake 82, of Columbus, GA passed Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St Francis Hospital. Graveside services will be 11:00AM Wednesday, June 19, 2019, graveside at Green Acres Cemetery, 1485 Schatulga Road with Reverend Alonza Whitaker, officiating according to Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC, 1605 3rd Avenue, Columbus. Mrs. Drake was born January 26, 1937 in Phenix City, AL to the parentage of the late M. and Lula Mack Myrick. She was a member of Rose Hill Memorial Baptist Church and retired as a Cloth Inspector from Swift Mills. Mrs Drake leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Albert(Sonia)Davenport, Jr. and Joseph Robinson; daughters, Sylvia C.(Ronnie) Luckerson and Jean(Lindell)Miller, Columbus, GA; sisters, Ozella Walker, Shirley Thompson and Maybel Perry; grandchildren, Mario(Jasmine)Davenport, Joshua Davenport, Reginald(Brianna)Davenport, Corey(Abjee)Miller, Shaun(Asia)Miller and Raven Walton; greatgrandchildren, Alexis, Mar Shaune, Jamain Davenport, Collin, Paris Davenport, Cameron, Brayden, London, Nylah Davenport, Chayce, Saint, Jasmine Miller and Tyren Walton; cousin, Willie Mae Dewberry and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 18, 2019