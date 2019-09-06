|
|
F. Kenneth
Scott
July 13, 1942-
September 2, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- F. Kenneth Scott, age 77, of Columbus, Georgia died September 2, 2019 in Columbus, GA
Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:30 am in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church, Columbus with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services in the sanctuary.
Mr. Scott was born July 13, 1942 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Oscar Frank Scott and Gladys Thelma Long. He graduated from DeSoto High School, Southeast Missouri State University, Indiana University and completed additional graduate studies at Columbus State University. He taught at three high schools before entering the U.S. Army. Later, he worked at Blue Cross-Blue Shield and Pickett & Hatcher Educational Fund.
He was an active member of First Baptist Church, Columbus and the Scarbrough Bible Class. He also served as a deacon of the church for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Revell Scott; sons, K. Glenn Scott (Katy) of Fort Mill, SC. and Keith A. Scott (Johanna) of Lynchburg, VA.; grandchildren, Hannah, Joshua, Caitlyn, Abigail, and Olivia; brother, Stewart Scott (Annie) of Grain Valley, MO.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the TV and Sound Committee, The Food Closet, Meals on Wheels of First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 828, Columbus, GA 31902-0828.
To sign the online guest registry, please visit www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 6, 2019