Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Concord Missionary Baptist Church
Salem, GA
Fannie Kate Turner Obituary
Fannie Kate
Turner
January 21, 1923-
April 25, 2019
Salem, AL- Ms. Fannie Kate Turner, 96, of Salem, AL passed Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Opelika, AL.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Concord Missionary Baptist Church, Salem, AL with Rev. Marshall Morgan, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Church Cemetery, Salem, AL. Visitation will be Monday, April 29, 2019 from 12 - 8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms Turner was born January 21, 1923 in Alabama to the late Willie and Mary E. Baker. She was a member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church, Salem, AL.
Survivors include her daughter, Catherine (Johnny) Black of Smiths, AL; a host of grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and two special loved ones whom she cherished as her daughters, Malinda Cason and Fannie Mae Samuel.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 29, 2019
