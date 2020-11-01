Fannie Mae "Fran" Dinkins
Watford
November 4, 1931-
October 29, 2020
Columbus, GA- Fannie Mae "Fran" Dinkins Watford, 88, of Columbus, GA went to her Heavenly Home on October 29, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Monday, November 2, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Tim Jones officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, November 2, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. Interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory will require facial coverings and social distancing for those attending the funeral service and visitation.
Fran was born November 4, 1931 in Buena Vista, GA to the late Murray Dinkins and Stella Royal Dinkins. She was married to the late Thomas Watford for 54 years. She retired from Columbus State University after 25 years as an administrative assistant in the Math dept.
She was preceded in death by her son Charles Watford and her grandson Kevin Thomas Jones
She is survived by her loving daughter Linda Watford Hall (Michael) Columbus, GA; granddaughter Amy Ledbetter Coakley (Nate) Harris County, GA; grandson Brett Hall (Ashley) Parish , Fl. Two beautiful great grand daughters, Jaylen Hall and Olivia Coakley. Two sisters Virginia Capps, Andalusia, Al and Betty Highnote (Otis) McDonough, GA
To sign the online guest registry for Fannie Mae Dinkins Watford please visit www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com