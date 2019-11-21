|
|
Fannie Mae
Palmer
October 25, 1934-
November 13, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Fannie Mae Marshall Palmer transitioned Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Columbus Hospice. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 11:00 am at Rose Hill Memorial Baptist Church, 1301 22nd St., Columbus, GA with Rev. Alonza Whitaker, pastor officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd., Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Palmer was born October 25, 1934 in Columbus, GA to the late Oscar and Lillie Jones Marshall. She was a William Henry Spencer High School graduate. Mrs. Palmer was preceded by her parents and her husband, Mr. Eddie R. Palmer, Jr. She leaves to cherish her precious memories 5 children, Eddie R. (Melody) Palmer III, Andranette R. (Robert) Palmer, Laretha Y. (Frank) Johnson, Sharon D. (Gerald) Ryles all of Columbus, GA and Carl V. (Sha'ron) Palmer of Pensacola, FL; 15 grandchildren, James, Shandrea, Maya, Garon, Sinethia, Maryssa, Takenya, Matrice, Amber, Marquez, Lashya, Abril, Britney, Ajonalanday and Terrell; 35 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 21, 2019