Fannie Pearl
Moore
May 8, 1933-
December 15, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Fannie Pearl Moore, 86, of Columbus died at Four County Healthcare in Richland, GA. Funeral service for Ms. Moore will be conducted at 1:00 PM on December 23, 2019 at Allen Temple AME Church, 848 Washington Avenue, Columbus. Rev. Jeffery B. Cooper, II, Pastor will be officiating and Rev. Izora Washington Lynn will deliver the Eulogy. Interment will be held at Green Acres Cemetery according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927-5th Avenue, Columbus.
Ms. Fannie Pearl Moore was born on May 8, 1933 to the late George and Hester Byrd Level in Cusseta, GA. She attended Radcliffe High School and graduated from William H. Spencer High School of 1954. Ms. Moore was a devoted member of Allen Temple AME Church for over 50 years serving in the choir, Missionary Board, Council of Elders and the Stewardess Board. She worked as a professional cook at McBride Elementary School in Ft. Benning, GA and enjoyed several hobbies such as cooking, singing, playing the piano, fishing and spending time with her nieces and nephews.
Ms. Fannie Pearl Moore leaves to cherish her loving memories, two brothers, Robert Level, Columbus and Oscar (Lynette) Level, Columbia, SC; two sisters-in-law, Henrietta Johnson, Chicago, IL and Reatha Level, Columbus; one daughter/niece, Esther Pitts, Columbus; one son/nephew, Oscar (O.J.) Level, Jr., Columbia, SC; four nieces, Phyllis Williams, Shirley (Adium) Cherif-Sanko both of Columbus, Melody Level Marshall, Riverdale, GA and Lenzy Henderson, Phenix City, AL; one nephew, Albert Pitts, Columbus and several great-nieces, great-nephews, other family and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 22, 2019