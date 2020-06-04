Farish Leon
Anderson, Sr.
5/27/2020
Hopkins, SC- Farish Leon Anderson, Sr. was born in Columbia, South Carolina to Aiken and Alberta Cook Anderson on May 13, 1959. He departed this life on May 27, 2020.
Farish was a decorated Retired Sergeant First Class of the United States Army, serving 23 years. He was dedicated to his service to the military and to his country. Farish was an Ordained Elder and a teacher of the Gospel.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his mother, Alberta Cook Anderson; three sisters, Renea Anderson, Norma Jean Carter, and Kimmy Harris (Franklin); three children, Marcus Santelle King, Farisha Nicole Christian (Cornell), and Farish Leon Anderson (Bontavia); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The homegoing service for Mr. Anderson will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, 10:00 AM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive, Columbia with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 4, 2020.