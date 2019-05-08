Fay Jones

Cannamela

March 22, 1924-

May 04, 2019

Columbus, GA- Fay Jones Cannamela, 95, of Columbus, GA died Saturday, May 04, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.

A Catholic Mass burial service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Holy Family Church, 320 12th Street, Columbus, GA 31901. Interment will be held at Ft. Benning Main Post Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at McMullen Funeral Home, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.

Mrs. Cannamela was born March 22, 1924 in Moselle, MS, daughter of the late William Lucious Jones and Azzie Ophelia (Rainey) Jones. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings; Vergie Eunice Daughtery, Samuel Curtis Jones, Mani Gertrude Quates, William Carsey Jones, Harry Fridge Jones, Sarah Marie Crosby, James Franklin Jones, and Azzie Lee Spiers. Mrs. Fay Cannamela was widowed by her loving husband Lt. Col. Romolo "Ronnie" Cannamela after 40 years of marriage. They were married on September 2, 1947 in Middletown, CT. They met while she was an active member of the USO as a Junior Hostess at Camp Bates in Alabama during WWII. Fay was a devote military wife for 20 years, who took care of her family and made a comfortable home during the numerous duty assignments including Germany as well as various bases in the US.

Her survivors include her two beloved sons; Romolo Arthur Cannamela Jr. and his wife Mary Lou of Rosswell, GA and Barden Rosario Cannamela of Waverly Hall, GA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Fay Cannamela had many passions and hobbies. She loved to travel frequently and specifically enjoyed going back to Mississippi for her family reunion. Family being the most important, she took pride in being the matriarch. She was an active member of the Columbus Bridge Club for more than 45 years. Fay enjoyed numerous activities including bowling into her 70's. She was an avid reader and loved watching her Atlanta Hawks and Braves. She supported many charitable originations such as , Special Olympics, , , and many more.

If you were to ask someone about Fay Cannamela, they would say she was an intelligent, well-respected, classy lady who never had a bad word to say about anyone.

