Felton C.
Huling, Sr.
April 15, 1922-
April 24, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Felton C. Huling, Sr., 98, transitioned his life Friday, April 24, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services for the immediate family will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 1:00 pm at Green Acres Cemetery, Pastor Gloria Elias, officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 2:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Huling was born to the late Bonnie and Ozella Huling on April 15, 1922 in Fortson, GA. He served in World War II, retired from Columbus Water Works and was a deacon at New Mt. Olive Baptist Church. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his children, Felton C. Huling, Jr., Sylvia A. (Bruce) Dolvin, Rose H. Walker; grandchildren, Dennis L. (Keywa) Walker, Jr., Tracy Huling, Cassandra D. Walker, Curtis D. Huling, Melody W. (Rodney) Averett; great-grandchildren, Narissa Huling, Ashley Walker, Xavier Walker, Ariel Walker, Erica Huling, Denzel Walker, DeKerra Walker, Reginal Glenn, Deneisha Walker, Asiah Whatley, Jordan M. Averett, Kaitlyn R. Averett, Sydney Averett, Joy Whatley, Dominick Deng; 10 great-great grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends. Special thanks to Mrs. Lavere W. Waldrop and caretakers, Cassandra Walker and Yavette Williams. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2020