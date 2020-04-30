Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Green Acres Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Felton Huling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felton C. Huling Sr.


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felton C. Huling Sr. Obituary
Felton C.
Huling, Sr.
April 15, 1922-
April 24, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Felton C. Huling, Sr., 98, transitioned his life Friday, April 24, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services for the immediate family will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 1:00 pm at Green Acres Cemetery, Pastor Gloria Elias, officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 2:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Huling was born to the late Bonnie and Ozella Huling on April 15, 1922 in Fortson, GA. He served in World War II, retired from Columbus Water Works and was a deacon at New Mt. Olive Baptist Church. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his children, Felton C. Huling, Jr., Sylvia A. (Bruce) Dolvin, Rose H. Walker; grandchildren, Dennis L. (Keywa) Walker, Jr., Tracy Huling, Cassandra D. Walker, Curtis D. Huling, Melody W. (Rodney) Averett; great-grandchildren, Narissa Huling, Ashley Walker, Xavier Walker, Ariel Walker, Erica Huling, Denzel Walker, DeKerra Walker, Reginal Glenn, Deneisha Walker, Asiah Whatley, Jordan M. Averett, Kaitlyn R. Averett, Sydney Averett, Joy Whatley, Dominick Deng; 10 great-great grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends. Special thanks to Mrs. Lavere W. Waldrop and caretakers, Cassandra Walker and Yavette Williams. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -