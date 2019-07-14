|
Columbus, GA- Flora B. Hill 77, of Columbus, Georgia passed Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House. Funeral services will be 11:00AM Monday, July 15, 2019 at New Providence Baptist Church, 5227 14th Ave., Columbus with the Pastor Rev. Thaddeus T. Spencer, officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery according to Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC, 1605 3rd Ave., 706-327-9293. Visitation will be today, Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 3:00PM-6:00PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Hill was born February 26, 1942 in Columbus, GA to the union of the late Charlie and Mattie K. Dixon Wright. She was preceded in death by her husband Grover Hill, was a longtime member of New Providence Baptist Church and a retired CNA. Flora leaves to cherish her beautiful memories her son, Obataiye J. Adeyemi, Canton, MI; 2 sisters, Lougennia Luttrell, Columbus, GA and Vennie M. Nelams, Detroit, MI; sister in law, Betty Wright, Columbus, GA; 2 brothers in law, Anthriest(Frances)Hill, Sumter, SC and Leon Hill, Columbus, GA; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and many dear friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 14, 2019