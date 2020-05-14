Flora Mae

Clark

November 19, 1933-

May 10, 2020

COLUMBUS, GA- Flora Mae Clark, age 86 of Dothan, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her sister's residence, under the care of Kindred Hospice and surrounded by her family, following an extended illness.

Ms. Clark requested that she be cremated, no service be held and flowers be omitted.

In honor of her request, Family First Funeral Care will provide the family a simple cremation. Born November 19, 1933 in Houston County to the late Flora Baxter Clark and the late John Wilbur Clark, Sr., Flora was reared in Madrid and graduated from Rehobeth High School. She obtained her B.S. Degree in Education from Montevallo College and began teaching at Rehobeth High School, where she taught for two years. Also, she taught for two years in Verdun, France, before obtaining her master's degree from Montevallo College.

Upon obtaining her master's degree, Flora taught at Jacksonville State for several years, during which time she obtained her PhD from the University of Tennessee. After receiving her PhD, she began a 30-year career teaching at Columbus University in Columbus, Georgia, leading to her retirement. During retirement, Flora remained in Columbus, enjoying the many friendships she had made and spending time with her fellow bird watchers. However, as her health began to decline, she returned to Dothan to be near her family.

In addition to her parents, Flora was also preceded in death by two brothers, Douglas Dean Clark and John Wilbur Clark, Jr.; a sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn Clark O'Hearn and Wynder O'Hearn, as well as a great-nephew, Bradley Arrington.

She is survived by two sisters, Marguerite Clark and Marion Clark, both of Dothan; two nieces, Carole O'Hearn Godwin (Wayne) of Dothan and Julie O'Hearn Arrington (Ronnie) of Eufaula; a nephew, Terence Clark O'Hearn (Penni) of Arlington, VA; a great-niece, Jenny Godwin of Dothan; and four great-nephews, Jesse Godwin of Dothan, Alex O'Hearn (Tess) and Cameron O'Hearn, both of Washington, D.C. and Riley Arrington of Eufaula.

