Floyd
Benefield
November 8, 1946-
September 13, 2019
Fortson, Georgia- Floyd Benefield, age 72, resident of Fortson, Georgia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 13, 2019. Funeral services are scheduled at Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, Columbus on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 11 a.m. with Pastor Andy Taunton officiating. Interment will follow at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.
Mr. Benefield, son of the late Roy James Benefield and Ruby Crittenden Benefield, was born November 8, 1946 in Columbus. He was Assembly of God by faith and retired from the trucking industry. During his 45 years in the trucking industry, he worked faithfully for Ryder, Skyline, and Old Dominion.
Mr. Benefield was outgoing, loved to be with children and his dogs, an avid Auburn football fan, and was regarded as a jokester by many. He had ministered through gospel music for several years as a member of gospel quartets. Always wanting others to be in a good mood and making people smile is what the family remembers most.
Mr. Benefield is survived by his wife of 22 years, Sandra Benefield of Fortson, Georgia; sister, Linda King and her husband David of Phenix City, Alabama; brother, Roy Benefield and his wife Lynn of Cataula, Georgia; many other relatives and friends; and his two pugs, Jazzy and Scooby.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019