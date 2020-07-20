Forest L.
Williams
November 20, 1939-
July 16, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Forest Lee Williams transitioned home Thursday at St. Francis Hospital. He was 80 years of age.
A son of John, Sr. and Eula Robinson Williams, Mr. Williams was born in Lee County, AL and attended South Girard High School. He was a United States Army Veteran who following his military career, owned and operated Williams Construction Company. He was a Master Brick Mason and of Christian faith.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Ms. Joyce Patricia Walden, and three siblings, John Williams, Jr., Paul Williams and Willie James Williams. Surviving his departure with cherished memories include: his wife of 49 years, Mrs. Joyce Taylor Williams; two children, Brandon L. Williams and Kartina Rencher; three grandchildren, Akera Williams, JaCora Moffett and Brandon J. Williams; two sisters, Hurdie Carpenter and Fannie Williams; three brothers-in-law, Henry Taylor (Gracie), Randy Taylor (Angela) and William Taylor; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Williams will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 12 noon at the Progressive Chapel with the interment following at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded. Visitation is Tuesday, 1 til 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com
.