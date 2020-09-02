1/
Frances A. Boatwright
1930 - 2020
Frances A.
Boatwright
April 13, 1930-
August 30, 2020
Manchester, GA- Frances A. Boatwright, 90 of Manchester passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Columbus Hospice. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Meriwether Memory Gardens with Rev. Len Strozier and Dr. Craig Williamson officiating.
Mrs. Boatwright was born April 13, 1930 in Junction City, GA the daughter of Horace English Lumpkin and Nettie Camilla Morgan Lumpkin. She attended Talbot County Schools and Georgia Southwestern College in Americus for one year. On September 3, 1948 she married Jack Virgil Boatwright and they settled in Manchester where Mr. Boatwright worked on the railroad. When her three children were well into school age, Mrs. Boatwright began her career as a paralegal working most of her years at Bray and Belk Attorneys at Law. Mrs. Boatwright was a member of Manchester First Baptist Church where she served as the pianist for the children's department and on the Kitchen Committee. She enjoyed playing bridge with her dear friends and there was not a bigger Atlanta Braves or Chipper Jones fan in town. Mrs. Boatwright was preceded in death by her husband, Jack and her sister, Essie Mae Montgomery.
Survivors include her daughter, Diane Crisp and her husband, Laurence of Upatoi; her sons, Mike Boatwright and his wife, Julie of Manchester, Jeff Boatwright and his wife, Lisa of Woodbury; seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and extended family from both the Lumpkin and Boatwright families that she loved dearly.
Cox Funeral Home, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. Please sign the online register at www.coxfh.com.


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Meriwether Memory Gardens
Cox Funeral Home-Manchester - Manchester
93 Prather-Barnes Road
Manchester, GA 31816
(706) 846-3110
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
Aunt Frances is one of the finest women I've ever known . Always up , happy , and smiling .
Always inspiring. Her generation was the best generation, and she was one of the greatest southern Ladies of all .
I'm so sorry for your loss cousins . You are in our thoughts and prayers now and always . Kathy and family .
Kathryn Eddins
Family
September 1, 2020
Jeff and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. Your Mom was the sweetest lady and was always smiling. I always enjoyed seeing her out and about. May the Lord wrap His loving arms around each of you and give you comfort, peace, strength. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Bonnie Collier
Friend
September 1, 2020
Jeff and family. Ms. Frances was a very dear person. May God be with each of you during this most difficult time. Praying for you and your family.
Diane B. Rakhshani
Friend
September 1, 2020
Jeff, Lisa and all the grandchildren as well as all the families: I have such fond memories of your mother and grandmother, especially, her love for her family and for others. She always had the prettiest smile for everyone that you knew was genuine, and she would always call me by name and ask me how I was doing! Of course, it has many years since I was in touch with your Mama, but there are always special persons whom you remember regardless of how long it has been. All of you are in my thoughts and prayers as you grieve for your Mama and Grandmother; a beautiful soul whose life was well lived! ❤❤
Martha McManus
Friend
September 1, 2020
Diane, Mike & Jeff, My Heartfelt Sympathy, Thoughts & Prayers are with You & your Families as You Mourn the Loss Of your Beloved Mother. May God grant You Comfort, Strength & Peace in the Days ahead.
Laura McKnight Barangan
Friend
September 1, 2020
Diane, Mike, Jeff,
Love and prayers to y'all and all family members. I remember when I was maybe 10years old or younger, I came over to your house to spend the day with diane. You had a railroad train set on the floor and I was just fascinated by it! Mrs Francis was always the same soft sweet lady.
Us " girls"got to enjoy her company the last time we all met together at Nancy keys house . She was the same as I always remembered her. What a wonderful blessed life.
Your loss is heaven's gain. Judy Kubala Phillips
September 1, 2020
Diane So sorry to hear about this she was a dear lady in Marca and I have very fond memories of her may God bless you and your for your family and this time of sorrow
Marca and Sanlee Waller
Friend
September 1, 2020
A very special lady that will be missed by many. Thought and prayers to Diane, Mike and Jeff and families. Our deepest sympathy.
Nancy & Walt Miles
Friend
