Jeff, Lisa and all the grandchildren as well as all the families: I have such fond memories of your mother and grandmother, especially, her love for her family and for others. She always had the prettiest smile for everyone that you knew was genuine, and she would always call me by name and ask me how I was doing! Of course, it has many years since I was in touch with your Mama, but there are always special persons whom you remember regardless of how long it has been. All of you are in my thoughts and prayers as you grieve for your Mama and Grandmother; a beautiful soul whose life was well lived! ❤❤

Martha McManus

Friend