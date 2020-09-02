Frances A.
Boatwright
April 13, 1930-
August 30, 2020
Manchester, GA- Frances A. Boatwright, 90 of Manchester passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Columbus Hospice. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Meriwether Memory Gardens with Rev. Len Strozier and Dr. Craig Williamson officiating.
Mrs. Boatwright was born April 13, 1930 in Junction City, GA the daughter of Horace English Lumpkin and Nettie Camilla Morgan Lumpkin. She attended Talbot County Schools and Georgia Southwestern College in Americus for one year. On September 3, 1948 she married Jack Virgil Boatwright and they settled in Manchester where Mr. Boatwright worked on the railroad. When her three children were well into school age, Mrs. Boatwright began her career as a paralegal working most of her years at Bray and Belk Attorneys at Law. Mrs. Boatwright was a member of Manchester First Baptist Church where she served as the pianist for the children's department and on the Kitchen Committee. She enjoyed playing bridge with her dear friends and there was not a bigger Atlanta Braves or Chipper Jones fan in town. Mrs. Boatwright was preceded in death by her husband, Jack and her sister, Essie Mae Montgomery.
Survivors include her daughter, Diane Crisp and her husband, Laurence of Upatoi; her sons, Mike Boatwright and his wife, Julie of Manchester, Jeff Boatwright and his wife, Lisa of Woodbury; seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and extended family from both the Lumpkin and Boatwright families that she loved dearly.
