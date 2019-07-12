Frances Bernice

Wilson



July 10, 2019

Dothan, Alabama- Frances Bernice Wilson, 89, a resident of Dothan, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at The Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Dothan, AL with The Reverend Peter Wong officiating. Burial will follow at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, GA at 3:00 p.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. CDT) with Glover Funeral Home directing.

The family will be receiving friends from 9:00 until 9:45 a.m. in the church Parrish hall prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 205 Holly Lane, Dothan, AL, 36301 or a .

Mrs. Wilson was born in on December 30, 1929 in Geneva County to Willie and Nancy Stewart Owens. She moved to Columbus in 1955 and was employed with the administrative office of the Columbus Regional Medical Center for over 30 years. She later met and married the love of her life, Grady H. Wilson. She enjoyed cooking, baking, spending time with her family and traveling with her husband. Mrs. Wilson was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Nativity.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Grady H. Wilson.

Survivors include her son, John Welch (Elizabeth) of Dothan, AL; a granddaughter, Kathryn Howell (David); a grandson, Andrew Welch; two great-grandsons, Ryland Howell and Grady Howell; a step-son, Robert Wilson; nieces and nephews, Ann Lee and Danny Helms.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 12, 2019