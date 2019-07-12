Home

Glover Funeral Home
1468 Hartford Hwy
Dothan, AL 36301
(334) 699-3888
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity
Dothan, AL
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity
Dothan, AL
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
Parkhill Cemetery
Columbus, GA
Frances Bernice Wilson Obituary
Frances Bernice
Wilson

July 10, 2019
Dothan, Alabama- Frances Bernice Wilson, 89, a resident of Dothan, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at The Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Dothan, AL with The Reverend Peter Wong officiating. Burial will follow at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, GA at 3:00 p.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. CDT) with Glover Funeral Home directing.
The family will be receiving friends from 9:00 until 9:45 a.m. in the church Parrish hall prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 205 Holly Lane, Dothan, AL, 36301 or a .
Mrs. Wilson was born in on December 30, 1929 in Geneva County to Willie and Nancy Stewart Owens. She moved to Columbus in 1955 and was employed with the administrative office of the Columbus Regional Medical Center for over 30 years. She later met and married the love of her life, Grady H. Wilson. She enjoyed cooking, baking, spending time with her family and traveling with her husband. Mrs. Wilson was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Nativity.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Grady H. Wilson.
Survivors include her son, John Welch (Elizabeth) of Dothan, AL; a granddaughter, Kathryn Howell (David); a grandson, Andrew Welch; two great-grandsons, Ryland Howell and Grady Howell; a step-son, Robert Wilson; nieces and nephews, Ann Lee and Danny Helms.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 12, 2019
