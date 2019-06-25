Frances C.

King

May 27, 1926-

June 24, 2019

Columbus, GA- Frances C. King, 93, of Columbus, GA died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.

Cryptside services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Chapel of the Pines Mausoleum at Parkhill Cemetery 4161 Macon Rd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Dr. Kevin Calhoun officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the cemetery according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.

Mrs. King was born May 27, 1926 in Columbia, SC daughter of the late Fred Lee Caudle and Julia Deason Caudle. She worked as a legal secretary for Attorney Aaron Cohn for 41 years retiring at age 86. She was a member of Wynnbrook Baptist Church and the Esther Sunday school class. Mrs. King loved to read, work crossword puzzles, the Hallmark channel and play Bridge once a month.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph F. King, Sr. and great-grandchild, Brandon Lee Lewis.

Survivors include her daughter, Frances Phillips (Eric) of Calhoun, GA, son, Ralph King (Connie) of Columbus, GA, grandchildren, Lee Lewis (Deb), Tara Lewis, Christopher King, Jonathan King, and Magan Tanner (JT), and several great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Wynnbrook Baptist Church 500 River Knoll Way Columbus, GA 31904 or to Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31909.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 25, 2019