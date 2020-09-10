Frances ChamberlainLandsDecember 10, 1930-September 1, 2020Columbus, GA- Frances Chamberlain Lands passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 1, 2020 at the Landings of Columbus.She is survived by sons Clayton (Pam) and Michael (Joan), Ronald (Bobbie) Lands, Donald (Janice) Lands. Grandchildren, Matt Sanfilippo (Tatiana), Lisa Ritter, Chad Jaindl, Michael Jaindl (Ekaterina), Dan Jaindl (Megan), Rob Jaindl, Jean Holthouse (Daniel), Joe Jaindl, Mary Hill (Ruben), Andy Jaindl, Kenny Jaindl, Elizabeth Jaindl, Windle Lands. Great grandchildren, Mayson Jaindl, Haley Ritter, Morgan Ritter, Riley Jaindl, Ali Jaindl, Harper Jaindl, Vladimir Jaindl, Lidia Jaindl, Charles Jaindl, Margaret Jaindl, Daniel Holthouse, Samuel Holthouse, Camelia Holthouse, Eleanor Hill, Norah Sanfilippo, Nicholas Sanfilippo, Roman Sanfilippo, Anthony Sanfilippo. Her nephew Todd Chamberlain.She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Thomas Lands (Tom), her parents, Rex and Meda Chamberlain, brothers Ab (Rex) Chamberlain and Gene Chamberlain.Fran was born December 10, 1930 in Great Falls, MT to Rex and Meda Chamberlain. She was raised in Great Falls, MT and after marriage to her first husband, a military man, she moved all over the United States and the world. She settled down in Columbus, Georgia and worked at Fort Benning, GA where she met her second husband, the love of her life, Tom Lands. Fran retired from Fort Benning after 25 years of civil service. She was a member and very active at Wynnbrook Baptist Church in Columbus, Meals on Wheels, Brown Bag of Columbus, LEAD Ministries, and numerous missionary events.She had a giving and loving heart and a passion for the lost to know about Jesus.Acknowledging the COVID restrictions, a small memorial service will be held at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd, Columbus, GA 31907, at 2:00 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, those attending the funeral service will be required to wear a face covering and social distancing will be in effect.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated in Fran's name to Brown Bag of Columbus, 1342 17th Street, Columbus, GA 31901.