1/1
Frances Chamberlain Lands
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Chamberlain
Lands
December 10, 1930-
September 1, 2020
Columbus, GA- Frances Chamberlain Lands passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 1, 2020 at the Landings of Columbus.
She is survived by sons Clayton (Pam) and Michael (Joan), Ronald (Bobbie) Lands, Donald (Janice) Lands. Grandchildren, Matt Sanfilippo (Tatiana), Lisa Ritter, Chad Jaindl, Michael Jaindl (Ekaterina), Dan Jaindl (Megan), Rob Jaindl, Jean Holthouse (Daniel), Joe Jaindl, Mary Hill (Ruben), Andy Jaindl, Kenny Jaindl, Elizabeth Jaindl, Windle Lands. Great grandchildren, Mayson Jaindl, Haley Ritter, Morgan Ritter, Riley Jaindl, Ali Jaindl, Harper Jaindl, Vladimir Jaindl, Lidia Jaindl, Charles Jaindl, Margaret Jaindl, Daniel Holthouse, Samuel Holthouse, Camelia Holthouse, Eleanor Hill, Norah Sanfilippo, Nicholas Sanfilippo, Roman Sanfilippo, Anthony Sanfilippo. Her nephew Todd Chamberlain.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Thomas Lands (Tom), her parents, Rex and Meda Chamberlain, brothers Ab (Rex) Chamberlain and Gene Chamberlain.
Fran was born December 10, 1930 in Great Falls, MT to Rex and Meda Chamberlain. She was raised in Great Falls, MT and after marriage to her first husband, a military man, she moved all over the United States and the world. She settled down in Columbus, Georgia and worked at Fort Benning, GA where she met her second husband, the love of her life, Tom Lands. Fran retired from Fort Benning after 25 years of civil service. She was a member and very active at Wynnbrook Baptist Church in Columbus, Meals on Wheels, Brown Bag of Columbus, LEAD Ministries, and numerous missionary events.She had a giving and loving heart and a passion for the lost to know about Jesus.
Acknowledging the COVID restrictions, a small memorial service will be held at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd, Columbus, GA 31907, at 2:00 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, those attending the funeral service will be required to wear a face covering and social distancing will be in effect.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated in Fran's name to Brown Bag of Columbus, 1342 17th Street, Columbus, GA 31901.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial service
02:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved