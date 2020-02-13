|
In Memoriam
Frances K. Goolsby
AUGUST 19, 1922 – JANUARY 16, 2020
Frances was born August 19, 1922 in Deatsville, Alabama to Hattie White and Ira Nix Tatum. In 1941 she met and married the love of her life, William Ira Goolsby. She became a military wife and mother. Frances was Baptist by faith and was a member of Morningside Baptist Church in Columbus. She loved her family and was always laughing and enjoying her grandchildren. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, William Ira Goolsby; daughter, Dian Sprague; father, Ira Nix Tatum; mother, Hattie White; sister, Nila Bailey; sister, Goldie Abbot; brother, Ferman Tatum; sister, Thelma Whittle and brother, Elma Tatum.
She is survived by her daughter, Billie Barlow; grandson, Chad Barlow; grandson, Todd Barlow; grandson, John Sprague; grandson, Brett Sprague; great-granddaughter, Tatum Barlow; great-grandson, Graham Barlow and great-grandson, Sean Sprague; many nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2020