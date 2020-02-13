Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Goolsby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Goolsby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Goolsby In Memoriam
In Memoriam
Frances K. Goolsby
AUGUST 19, 1922 – JANUARY 16, 2020
Frances was born August 19, 1922 in Deatsville, Alabama to Hattie White and Ira Nix Tatum. In 1941 she met and married the love of her life, William Ira Goolsby. She became a military wife and mother. Frances was Baptist by faith and was a member of Morningside Baptist Church in Columbus. She loved her family and was always laughing and enjoying her grandchildren. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, William Ira Goolsby; daughter, Dian Sprague; father, Ira Nix Tatum; mother, Hattie White; sister, Nila Bailey; sister, Goldie Abbot; brother, Ferman Tatum; sister, Thelma Whittle and brother, Elma Tatum.
She is survived by her daughter, Billie Barlow; grandson, Chad Barlow; grandson, Todd Barlow; grandson, John Sprague; grandson, Brett Sprague; great-granddaughter, Tatum Barlow; great-grandson, Graham Barlow and great-grandson, Sean Sprague; many nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -