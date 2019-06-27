Frances June

Streetman McCall

May 5, 1934-

June 24, 2019

Columbus, GA- Frances June was born on May 5, 1934 at 710 Front Street in Columbus, Georgia. She was the 4th of eight children born to James Silas and Lillian Vondula Hurtt Streetman.

She attended East Highland and Beallwood grammar schools, Columbus Junior High, Baker High School and graduated as an Honor Student from Jordan High School in 1952. She went to work for Southern Bell as a long distance operator. She married her long-time sweetheart, Earl Emerson McCall on April 27, 1953.

Preceding her in death were her husband in January of 1959; her parents, Lillian Vondula Streetman and James Silas Streetman; her paternal grandparents, William Martin Elmore and Nancy Lugenia Millirons Streetman; her maternal grandparents, Cephos Abraham and Mary Louisa Benbow Hurtt; brothers, James Silas Streetman, Jr. and Michael Ishmael Streetman; sisters, Lillian Vondula (Lloyd) Kirkland and Maryln Murray; son, Gerald Cobb McCall; and daughter, June Lynn McCall.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her brother, Bobby Ray Streetman; sisters, Eunie Mae Wilson and Sharon Jenell Ray; sons, Earl Edison and Kimberly Kay McCall, Stephen and Kay McCall; grandsons, Earl Raymond McCall and Randall Vincent McCall; granddaughters, Tamalyn Irene (Mali) Brooks, Estella Leigh Ellen and Jeff McLendon, Elissa Lori Elena and Chris Collins. Also great grandsons, Skyler, Justin, Silas, Arlo, Owen and William; great granddaughters, Divinity, Claire, Maisie, Emilia and Ashlynn; and great great granddaughter, Leilani, along with a host of loving cousins, nephews and nieces.

Frances was very involved with the activities of her four children growing up. As each of them followed the other, through the various school grades, Frances was probably the longest running PTA President at River Road Elementary and then Roland B. Daniel Junior High.

During many of those same years, she was a Cub Scout Den Mother and a Girl Scout Troop Leader.

Frances enjoyed several hobbies to include; working cross word puzzles, gardening, sewing and reading romance/mystery novels .

The family sends a special thank you to the wonderful staff of Columbus Hospice, whose thoughtful care for our mother during her final days was quite a blessing for her.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 28,2019 at Colonial Funeral Home in Phenix City, Alabama at 2:00 pm.