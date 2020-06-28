Frances Louise

Bellardine

June 18, 1937-

June 16, 2020

Winder, GA- Frances Louise Bellardine, age 82 of Winder, GA, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary, Catholic Church in High Point, NC. Frances was a native of Jeanette, PA and a graduate of Summerset High School and most recently a resident of Trinity, NC. She was a veteran and served her country in The Women's Army Corps (where she met her husband (August Sr.) later retiring from Sears as a call manager after 25 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Blanche Brubaker Brougher; her husband of 57 years, August J. Bellardine Sr.; two daughters, Paula Ann Bellardine-Hunter and Marianne Bellardine and three brothers, Luther, John and Ronald Brougher. Frances is survived by two sons, August J. Bellardine Jr (Faye) of Winder, GA and Michael Bellardine (Carmela) of Trinity, NC; a brother, Terry "Tip" Brougher (Diane) of Irwin, PA; a sister, Linda Draghi (Ed McLaughlin) of New Stanton, PA; two sister-in-laws, Arlene Brougher of Darragh, PA and Anna Brougher of Romulus, MI; three grandchildren, August "Joey" Bellardine III (Stephenie), Heather Bellardine and Carla Bellardine and three great-grandchildren, Madison Bellardine, Ashlyn Bellardine and Leah Bellardine. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces, loving relatives and friends. Frances's grave side service will be held at 10AM Friday, June 26, 2020 with military honors. Due to the limited number of people allowed at the Fort Benning cemetery it will be immediate family only. There will be a gathering afterwards to celebrate Frances life with family and friends at Calvin and Kathy Heath's home (12:00-3:00PM): 7062 Bridgemill Drive, Columbus Ga. 31904. Smith Funeral Home, Winder, GA was trusted with her arrangements.





