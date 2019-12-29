|
Frances Page
Travis
October 31, 1925-
December 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Frances Page Travis, 94, of Columbus Georgia,went home to be with the Lord peacefully with her family by her side Friday, December 27, 2019 in Marietta, Ga.
Mrs. Travis was born October 31, 1925 in Charles, Ga. to the late Julian Grady Page, Sr. and Jessie B. Page. Frances worked and retired after many years of service from W.C. Bradley Company as an accountant. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She loved her church and was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church.
Mrs. Travis is survived by a daughter, Page Sobek and husband Dave of Marietta, Ga; a grandson, David Sobek of Marietta; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.
Mrs. Travis was preceded in death by her husband, L.A. Travis; a son, Larry Travis; and three brothers, Julian Grady Page, Jr. (Buddy), Jessie Raymond Page (Ray), and Charles Nathan Page (Nate).
A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held 11:00A.M. Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Louvale Church Row Historic District with Rev. Burt Arnold and Mr. Nick Page officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Mrs. Travis will lie in state from 10:00-11:00 A. M. in the New Hope Baptist Church in the Louvale Church Row Historic District prior to the service.
Flowers may be sent to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory in Columbus, Ga 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Ga. 31907.
Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory and McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Travis family.
Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 29, 2019