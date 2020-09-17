Frances
Sabens
June 7, 1926-
September 11, 2020
Upatoi, GA- Frances Sabens gained her heavenly angel wings on Friday, September 11, 2020 when she passed away in her Upatoi, Georgia home surrounded by her loving family. Born 1926 in Chester, South Carolina, she spent most of her early life in Clinton, South Carolina. In October 1943, she served Aviation Cadet George Sabens a cup of coffee and a fried egg sandwich at the Clinton Tea Room. Four months later, they began a successful Yankee-Southerner marriage that lasted over 76 years. Frances accompanied George while raising their four children during his 25-year career with the U.S. Army, finally settling in the Columbus, Georgia area in 1965.
Throughout her life, Frances was a sharing and caring person that "never met a stranger." Be it sharing her infamous brand of "Angel Biscuits" and other delicacies, handcrafted gifts, or loving hugs and kisses, she felt it was her mission in life to make others feel loved and happy. Her love for others was the source of her energy…always playful, funny. She was a family-oriented peacemaker, yet feisty and protective of those she loved. As yet another testament of her big heart, on many occasions Frances spent hours caring for family and friends that were infirm or facing end of life. She was accepting and non-judgmental, truly seeing the beauty of each soul. Frances was "Mom" to many outside of her own four children, and "Memaw" to everyone.
Frances was intelligent and witty, and always seeking to learn even more. She was a talented seamstress and tailor, making clothes, suits, costumes, cheerleading outfits, and quilts for loved ones and customers alike. She also expressed herself through other artistic skills such as knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, and ceramics, then promptly shared her work with those she loved. She enjoyed bowling and was an avid league player for many years. She was a devout Christian that was dedicated to the faith and fellowship of her Church. As just one example, she quickly became the "cookie monster" because she was known to routinely deliver her homemade cookies to all the children at church during Vacation Bible School.
Left to cherish the memories of her loving antics, songs, kisses, hugs, and Angel Biscuits are her husband, George Sabens; her children Linda Taylor, Duane Sabens (Sue), Stanley Sabens (Teresa), Gerald Sabens (Barbara); her brother Orin (Laverne); treasured grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family and a multitude of friends.
A celebration of Frances' life was held at the Upatoi United Methodist Church on Monday, September 14, 2020. If so compelled, a donation may be made in the honor and memory of Frances Sabens to:
Preferred Care Hospice
#3 Bradley Park Court, Suite C
Columbus, GA 31904
706-844-1619
The Sabens family is being assisted by Georgia Cremation, 7500 Veterans Parkway, Suite A, Columbus, Georgia 31909, 706-577-0055. The family invites you to leave a condolence or share a fond memory of Frances at www.georgiacremation.com