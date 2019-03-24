Frances Thomason

Brazil

April 12, 1929-

March 20, 2019

Dickinson, TX- Frances Thomason Brazil 89, of Dickinson, Texas passed away on March 20, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Parkhill Cemetery in the Chapel of the Pines, 4161 Macon Rd., Columbus, GA. Pastor Ken Dawson will officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday morning at 10:00 A.M. EST in the Chapel of the Pines.

Mrs. Brazil was born April 12, 1929 in Phenix City, AL; daughter of the late Willie F. and Olene Jackson Thomason. She was a member of the Nassau Bay Baptist Church in Nassau, Texas, Order of Eastern Star of Alexander Chapter 328 in Waverly Hall, GA.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Brazil, Sr., son, Charles Brazil, Jr., brothers, Emory Jackson Thomason, Thomas O. Thomason, W.F. Thomason, Jr. and sisters, Elva Grace Thomason, Elizabeth T. Launer and Helen T. Cook.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Karen Brazil from Texas City, TX, grandson Cody Brazil from Houston, TX, step-grandchildren, Shanna Stephens, Michael and Harley Wynne and three step-great grandchildren; sisters, Pauline T. Edwards of Phenix City, AL, Patricia T. Hudgens of Columbus, GA and Rebecca Ann T. Baxley and husband Roy of Phenix City, AL, brother Clarence D. Thomason and wife Barbara of Leary, GA, numerous nieces, nephews and four very special friends that she called her girls, Pam Brown, Carolyn Harkreader, Jan Summers and Pam Bowen.