McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
2100 Hilton Avenue
Columbus, GA
More Obituaries for Francis Eslinger
Francis Edward Eslinger


1934 - 2020
Francis Edward Eslinger Obituary
Francis Edward
Eslinger
September 18, 1934-
January 9, 2020
Columbus, GA- Francis Edward Eslinger, 85 of Columbus died January 9, 2020 at Columbus Hospice House in Columbus Georgia.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM to 1 PM Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church 2100 Hilton Avenue Columbus, Ga. 31906. Visitation with follow the services at the church according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA. 31907.
Francis was born September 18, 1934 in Bamberg, SC., son of the late Edward C. Eslinger and Maggie Lee Sandifer Eslinger but was raised by his late grandparents Carl and Bessie James. Frank graduated from Bamberg High School where he played basketball and made All-Stars, two years All-American senior, voted #1of 500 best basketball players in the nation by Paron magazine. He joined the US Air Force after graduation, serving from 1954 to 1958 at Turner Air Force Base in Albany Georgia where he played basketball. After being discharged from the service he moved to Columbus, Georgia becoming one of the first students at the Columbus Junior College in 1958 where he played on their first basketball team. He also played Tennis where he won many State, Region and Sectional Tournaments. He was the oldest Columbus College basketball Alumni transferring to Auburn University with a degree in psychology. He was director of South Columbus Boys Club while attending school. He was an Associate Juvenile Judge for Muscogee County for over 32 years retired in 1997. Also owned Frank's Trophy and Plaques for 24 years. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and full of many jokes. He was preceded in death by his brother Charles Smith
Survivors include his son Francis Edward Eslinger, Jr. (Rhonda) of Lagrange Ga., grandson Trey Eslinger, III of Lagrange, Ga., great granddaughter Emma Francis Eslinger of Lagrange, Ga., sister Jeanne Arlys (Thomas) of Nelsonville, Oh., devoted partner and friend of 22 years Jan Pittman and her daughters Alexis Williams (John) of Greensboro, NC., Daphne Masters (Shawn) of Warner Robins, GA., and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Road Columbus, Ga. 31909 or to St. Thomas Episcopal Church 2100 Hilton Avenue Columbus, Ga. 31906.
To sign the online guest registry please visit www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 14, 2020
