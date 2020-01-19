|
Frank Bennett
Estes
March 15, 1959 -
January 14, 2020
Montezuma, GA- Frank Estes, 60, a resident of Montezuma, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Albany, GA.
Graveside funeral services will be held in Parkhill Cemetery on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus.
Frank was the third son of the late Dan and Frances Estes. He was born in Columbus, GA, and attended public schools and graduating from Columbus High School in 1977. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding bikes, collecting comic books and Coca Cola memorabilia. Frank had a kind spirit and quick wit.
Frank is survived by his two brothers, Warren Estes of Suwanee, GA, and Rusty Estes and wife Becky of Eufaula, AL, as well as his nieces and nephew, Molly Estes, Cathy Price, Amy Carr and Trey Estes. He is also survived by his Aunts, Lois Floyd, Evelyn Posey, and Peggy Terry and many loving cousins and extended family members.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of the Montezuma Health and Rehabilitation for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Frank's memory may be made to Montezuma Health and Rehabilitation at 506 Sumter Street, Montezuma, GA 31063.
Fond memories and condolences for the Este's family may be left at www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 19, 2020