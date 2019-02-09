Frank Burklin

Perry



February 5, 2019

St Simons Island, GA- Frank Burklin Perry of St Simons Island, Georgia, formerly of Mineral Bluff and Fayetteville, Georgia, died on Tuesday, February 5, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Georgia, after a long and painful battle with Multiple Myeloma. Frank was born in Camp Hill, Alabama, and raised in Columbus, Georgia.

He was retired from Delta Air Lines in Atlanta, and was predeceased by his parents, Grace and L R Perry, Sr., a sister, Mary Grace Crocker, and a brother, Sammy Perry.

Frank is survived by his wife, Mary, of the home, daughters Tere Goodwin of Fayetteville and Tara Perry of Annapolis, MD, granddaughter, Chrissy Goodwin of Atlanta, a sister, Alice Spurlin of Columbus, Georgia, and a brother, Leonard and Elaine Perry of Jasper, Georgia. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and many close and dear friends.

Frank was cremated and, following his wishes, there will be a celebration of his life later in the spring on the beach at St Simons. Later in the fall, his favorite time of year, Frank and Mary will make his last visit to his dearly loved Bailey Farm on Hot House Creek.

Anyone wishing to do so, may honor Frank with donations to the hospice where he was so tenderly cared for in his last days, to the International Myeloma Foundation, or any . He was a kind and gentle man, and would want to be remembered in that way.

Low Country Cremation & Burial are serving the Perry Family. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 9, 2019