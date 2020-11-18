1/1
Frank Lee Leonard
1938 - 2020
Frank Lee Leonard
April 25, 1938 - November 3, 2020
Phenix City, Alabama - Mr. Frank Lee Leonard, 82, of Phenix City, AL passed Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Atlanta, GA.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. EST, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Pastor Noble Williams, officiating. Visitation is Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Leonard was born April 25, 1938 in Sylacauga, AL to the late Amos Leonard, Sr. and the late Denolia Short. He was a member of Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church and served in the US Navy.
Survivors include his daughters, Brenda (Richard) Palmer, Denolia Leonard, and Patricia Bronson; one sister, Ophelia Pettway; grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.




Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
