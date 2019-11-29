|
Frank
Miller
May 20, 1953-
November 23, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Frank Miller, 66, of Phenix City, AL passed November 23, 2019 in Columbus, Georgia.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Friday, November 29, 2019 at St. John A.M.E. Church with Rev. Rodney Smith, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Miller Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Miller was born May 20, 1953 in Seale, AL to the late Thomas Miller and the late Leola Miller. He was a 1970 graduate of Mount Olive High School, worked as a truck driver and courier for Quality GMC, and Douglas and Lummus Corporation.
Survivors include his siblings, Johnny (Betty) Miller, Rev. Sarah Miller-Calhoun, Harrison (Linda) Miller, Mae Ola McCoy; two aunts, Mary and Martha Harris; special cousins, Willie "Bill" Harris, Sammy Miller and Judge Michael Bellamy and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 29, 2019