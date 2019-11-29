Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
St. John A.M.E. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Miller


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Miller Obituary
Frank
Miller
May 20, 1953-
November 23, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Frank Miller, 66, of Phenix City, AL passed November 23, 2019 in Columbus, Georgia.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Friday, November 29, 2019 at St. John A.M.E. Church with Rev. Rodney Smith, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Miller Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Miller was born May 20, 1953 in Seale, AL to the late Thomas Miller and the late Leola Miller. He was a 1970 graduate of Mount Olive High School, worked as a truck driver and courier for Quality GMC, and Douglas and Lummus Corporation.
Survivors include his siblings, Johnny (Betty) Miller, Rev. Sarah Miller-Calhoun, Harrison (Linda) Miller, Mae Ola McCoy; two aunts, Mary and Martha Harris; special cousins, Willie "Bill" Harris, Sammy Miller and Judge Michael Bellamy and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -