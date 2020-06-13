Frank Mizell "Sonny"
Clements, Jr.
September 3, 1931-
June 9, 2020
Fortson, GA- Frank Mizell "Sonny" Clements Jr., 88, of Fortson GA passed away June 9, 2020 at his residence.
A private funeral service for family and close friends will be held 2:00 PM Monday, June 15, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Dick Reese officiating. Interment will be held 1:30 PM Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Bay Springs Cemetery in Rhine, GA. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Guidelines set forth by the CDC and Governor Brian Kemp to maintain social distancing for those attending the visitation will be in effect. Those who wish may view the funeral services Monday on FACEBOOK live at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mr. Clements was born September 3, 1931 in Atlanta GA, son of the late Frank Mizell Clements Sr. and Christine Oliver Clements. He was a graduate of Rhine GA High School, a graduate of Georgia Teachers College (now Georgia Southern University) with a BS of Education and a graduate of The University of Tennessee with a Masters of Physical Education. Mr. Clements married the late Fannie Laura Harrell Clements in 1954 and they were married 64 years until her passing on Jan. 22, 2015. She was the True Love of his life. Mr. Clements was a 4 year, 2 sport Varsity Letterman (Basketball and Baseball) at Georgia Teachers College (GSU) and he was a Graduate Assistant Basketball Coach at University of Tennessee during his 2 years there.
His professional career began as player for the MLB AAA Minor League Baseball Eastman Dodgers for 2 years until he sustained a career ending injury. He was then hired as Head Basketball Coach at Coffee County GA High School where he worked for 2 years until he was hired as the Athletic Director, Head Basketball and Baseball Coach and Head of the Physical Education Department at the newly created Columbus College in 1959 in Columbus, GA. During his 25 year career at what is now Columbus State University, he led the athletic program through its Junior college years and rise into Senior College and University status, winning conference championships in Basketball at both the Junior College and Senior College levels. He obtained Full Professor of Physical Education Status during his tenure and is affectionately known by many CSU students as "the Coach that taught me bait casting" as well as many other PE subjects. He led many CSU Scholarship and fund raising efforts for CSU Athletic related projects and was well known in the community for his dedication to growing CSU.
Among Mr. Clements career accomplishments were: Charter member of the Georgia Southern University Athletic Hall of Fame, Charter member of the Columbus State University Athletic Hall of Fame, Member of the Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame, Member of the Georgia Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Conference Coach of the Year Awards in 1963-64, 1964-65 and 1977-78, led CSU Men's Basketball Team to NCAA Tournament Elite 8 in 1977-78 and led the total CSU sports program during 1959-1983 having them win League, Conference, State and National championships in both Men's and Women's sports programs.
After his retirement from CSU in 1983, Mr. Clements Owned and operated Llewellin's Point Hunting Preserve, Sporting Clays and Kennels in Pine Mountain, GA from 1983-2006 along with his wife Fannie and Son, Floyd Clements and his wife Rebecca Clements. Outdoor sports, particularly hunting and fishing were truly his passion all his life.
Mr. Clements is survived by his brother, Pete Clements, husband of Helen Clements of Harlem, GA and sister, Ann Ray, wife of Mitchell Ray of Douglas GA; three children; son, Michael F. Clements of Columbus, GA, daughter Louann Clements Buck, wife of William C. Buck Jr. of Columbus, GA and son, Floyd E. Clements, husband to Rebecca Walden Clements of Fortson, GA; seven grandchildren, Justin M. Clements, of Atlanta GA, Caitlin C. Clements of Smyrna, GA and Bradley F. Clements of Charleston, SC, children of Michael, Victoria W. Buck of Roanoke, VA and William C. Buck, III of Wheeler Field, HI, children of William and Louann Buck, Macayla E. Clements, Luke D. Clements of Fortson, GA, children of Floyd and Rebecca Clements
In Lieu of Flowers, contributions may be made to the Columbus State University Athletic Foundation Coach Frank "Sonny" Clements Jr. Scholarship 4225 University Avenue Columbus, GA 31907.
In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, a public Celebration of Life for Coach Clements will be held at a later date.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger-Enquirer from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.