Frank "Spanky"
O'Neal, III
February 22, 1977-
October 7, 2020
Columbus, GA- Graveside service for Frank O'Neal III, 43, of Columbus, GA, will be at 12:00 noon (EST), Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Greater Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, 4577 Highway 80 West, Phenix City, Alabama 36868, Reverend Charlie B. Bryant, Jr. will officiate.
Mr. O'Neal, who passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Georgia, was born February 22, 1977 in Russell County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. O'Neal will be Friday, October 16, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (EST).
Survivors include: loving mother, Linda (Frank) Heard; two devoted brothers, Derrick O'Neal and Eric O'Neal; one uncle, Charlie "Ray" Fuller; four aunts, Rev. Laura O'Neal (Jimmy) Collier, Leola O'Neal Jackson, Shirley A. O'Neal-Pleas and Dorothy Fuller; one great-aunt, Vera Johnson; several caring cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.
