1/
Frank "Spanky" O'Neal III
1977 - 2020
Frank "Spanky"
O'Neal, III
February 22, 1977-
October 7, 2020
Columbus, GA- Graveside service for Frank O'Neal III, 43, of Columbus, GA, will be at 12:00 noon (EST), Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Greater Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, 4577 Highway 80 West, Phenix City, Alabama 36868, Reverend Charlie B. Bryant, Jr. will officiate.
Mr. O'Neal, who passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Georgia, was born February 22, 1977 in Russell County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. O'Neal will be Friday, October 16, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (EST).
Survivors include: loving mother, Linda (Frank) Heard; two devoted brothers, Derrick O'Neal and Eric O'Neal; one uncle, Charlie "Ray" Fuller; four aunts, Rev. Laura O'Neal (Jimmy) Collier, Leola O'Neal Jackson, Shirley A. O'Neal-Pleas and Dorothy Fuller; one great-aunt, Vera Johnson; several caring cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.
Harris Funeral Home in Opelika, Alabama is directing
www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
17
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Greater Saint John Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL 36801
(334) 749-6583
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 13, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to the family.
I ‘am So Sorry for the loss of your love
One. May you find Comfort in your
Beautiful heart and treasured every
memory that holds a special place in
Your love ones heart, may God give
You the strength to endure this difficult
Time, and continue to bless your love ones.
