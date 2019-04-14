Frank Williams

Hardesty, Jr.

June 3, 1939-

April 9, 2019

Manchester, GA- Frank Williams Hardesty, Jr., 79, of Manchester passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Columbus Hospice. A private family ceremony will be held.

Frank was born June 3, 1939 in Austin, TX, the son of Frank Williams Hardesty, Sr. and Daisy Bell Pierson Hardesty. He grew up in Big Spring, TX and was a graduate of North Texas State University. Frank earned his master's degree in counseling from Georgia State College and worked at the Roosevelt Warm Springs Institute for Rehabilitation for 34 years. He was an avid tennis player and his 3.5 team was the first from Columbus to win a National Championship. In his leisure, Frank enjoyed the outdoors and nature and often relaxed by reading.

Survivors include his wife, Lowry Hardesty of Manchester and one sister, Nancy Plowman of Odessa, TX.

A special thanks to Marilyn Jones (our guardian angel!) for going the extra mile for Frank and to all of the caring, compassionate staff at Columbus Hospice.

