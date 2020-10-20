Franke Roberts

Adams

August 20, 1928-

October 13, 2020

Columbus, GA.

August 20, 1928 – October 13, 2020

Franke Roberts Adams, 92, passed away on October 13, 2020, after a brief illness. A private service celebrating her life was held in the Rose Garden of the Columbus Botanical Garden, Saturday, October 17, 2020. Reverend Robert Beckum officiated. Internment was held afterwards at Fairview Cemetery in Eufaula, Alabama. Chapman Funeral Home of Eufaula, AL. directing.

Mrs. Adams was born August 20, 1928, in Eufaula, Alabama, the daughter of Archibald Bradshaw Roberts and Clara Foy Roberts. She graduated from Mount Vernon College and later attended The University of Alabama.

In 1949, she and George Mortimer Adams, Jr. of Columbus, Georgia, were married and moved to Twin Springs, Alabama where they resided for a short time before moving to Eufaula, Alabama. They were married for 71 years and had four children. Mrs. Adams was devoted to providing a happy home for her family. She was a life-long member of The Christ Child Circle of Eufaula. In 1965, after moving to Columbus, Georgia, with her family, she joined St. Luke United Methodist Church, where she was a faithful member for 54 years. She became actively involved in various community charities and energetically pursued volunteer positions. Mrs. Adams was instrumental in the founding of The Food Pantry, where she offered leadership for 17 years. She was a past President of both The St. Luke Alter Guild, and The Open Door Community House. She was a volunteer for the Meals on Wheels Program for many years. In 2001, Mrs. Adams was honored by St. Luke with the title of Quiet Disciple.

Mrs. Adams was an amazing example to her children and grandchildren of what it means to be a Christian and live by faith. She was especially fun, vivacious, and full of laughter and smiles for her many friends and family. She will always be remembered for her unbridled energy and happy nature. She was adored by her husband and loved and revered by her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her four children, Clara Adams Tillery Honan (Terry), Belle Kimbrough Adams, Georganne Adams West (Joe), and George Mortimer Adams, III (Ann Maria), eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, The Food Pantry, or the Columbus Botanical Garden.





