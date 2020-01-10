|
|
Frankie Lee
Benton
May 23, 1936-
January 4, 2020
Hurtsboro, AL- Ms. Frankie Lee Benton, 83, of Hurtsboro, AL passed Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Hurtsboro, AL.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. EST (2:00 p.m. CST), Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Ross Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church with Rev. James Cobb, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. EST (12-6 p.m. CST) according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Benton was born May 23, 1936 in Hurtsboro, AL to the late Albert Dent and the late Katie Ross. She was a member of Ross Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church.
Survivors include her children, Larry Reid (Bessie), David Saxton, Brenda Jordan (Rex) and Barry Saxton (Lashonda) all of Hurtsboro, AL; 13 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 10, 2020