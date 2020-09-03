1/1
Frankie Leroy Creech
1943 - 2020
Frankie Leroy
Creech
February 2, 1943-
August 29, 2020
West Point, GA- Frankie Leroy Creech, 77, of West Point, GA passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's on August 29, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, those attending the memorial service will be required to wear a face mask and social distancing will be in effect.
Frankie was born on February 2, 1943 in Johnston, NC to the late Myrtle and Paul Creech. Other than his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers Joseph and Mark Creech, his wife, the love of his life for 38 years Charlotte Creech, and his son Lee "Bubba" Creech.
Frankie was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. In his early years, he loved working on cars, riding motorcycles and the trikes he built. He enjoyed traveling, taking cruises with his wife, friends and family. After retirement he liked helping his children with any remodeling projects. Since the passing of his wife, Frankie spent as much time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as possible. His family, friends and dogs meant the world to him.
He is survived by his brother Richard Creech, sister Silvia Hall (John), his children Lavelle Sellers (Keith), Pattie Lumry, Robert Creech, and 7 grandchildren; Brandon Sellers (Elena), Matthew Sellers (Maggie), Lacey Parmer (Frank), Breanna Small (Chris), Candice Hunt (Claude), Jeannie Norberg, Kelsey Creech and 13 wonderful great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and lots of family friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 2, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
September 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
