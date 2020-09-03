Frankie LeroyCreechFebruary 2, 1943-August 29, 2020West Point, GA- Frankie Leroy Creech, 77, of West Point, GA passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's on August 29, 2020 in Columbus, GA.A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, those attending the memorial service will be required to wear a face mask and social distancing will be in effect.Frankie was born on February 2, 1943 in Johnston, NC to the late Myrtle and Paul Creech. Other than his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers Joseph and Mark Creech, his wife, the love of his life for 38 years Charlotte Creech, and his son Lee "Bubba" Creech.Frankie was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. In his early years, he loved working on cars, riding motorcycles and the trikes he built. He enjoyed traveling, taking cruises with his wife, friends and family. After retirement he liked helping his children with any remodeling projects. Since the passing of his wife, Frankie spent as much time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as possible. His family, friends and dogs meant the world to him.He is survived by his brother Richard Creech, sister Silvia Hall (John), his children Lavelle Sellers (Keith), Pattie Lumry, Robert Creech, and 7 grandchildren; Brandon Sellers (Elena), Matthew Sellers (Maggie), Lacey Parmer (Frank), Breanna Small (Chris), Candice Hunt (Claude), Jeannie Norberg, Kelsey Creech and 13 wonderful great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and lots of family friends.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frankie Leroy Creech, please visit our floral store.