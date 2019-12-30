Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Ross Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church
Hurtsboro, AL
Frankie Mae Harris


1935 - 2019
Frankie Mae Harris Obituary
Frankie Mae
Harris
January 9, 1935-
December 25, 2019
Smiths Station, AL- Ms. Frankie Mae Harris, 84, of Smiths Station AL passed Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Smiths Station, AL.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST (12 noon EST), Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Ross Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, Hurtsboro, AL with Dr. James Cobb, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, December 30, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. EST (12-6 p.m. CST) according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Harris was born January 9, 1935 to the late Johnny Tolbert and the late Ola Tolbert. She was a member of Ross Chapel A.M.E. Zion and retired from Bibb City.
Survivors include five daughters, Rosie Mallard (Gerry), Vera Harris, Bertha Crowell, Brenda Caldwell, and Cynthia Harris Armour; three sons, Edward Harris, Jr. (Denise), Leroy Harris (Bobbie), and David Harris (Izella); 18 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; three sisters, Willie Frazier (Cleveland), Barbara Willie Washington, and Evangelist Mary Tolbert; three brothers, Edward Tolbert, Shelly Tolbert (Alice), and Eddie Tolbert (Ann) and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 30, 2019
