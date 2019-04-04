Franklin B.

McGarr

January 16, 1935-

March 31, 2019

Columbus, Ga.- Franklin B. McGarr, 84, of Columbus, Georgia died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Orchard View Nursing Home.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Britt David Baptist Church with Dr. Tim Jones officiating. A private interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus.

Mr. McGarr was born January 16, 1935 in Elba, AL son of the late Benjamin F. McGarr and Myrtie E. Henderson McGarr. Mr. McGarr was a National Guard Veteran, a member and Deacon of Britt David Baptist Church where he was a member of the Senior Adult Choir. He graduated from Jordan High School in 1953 and also attended Auburn University. Mr. McGarr retired after 34 years as an engineer with the Georgia Department of Transportation where he was the lead engineer for the GADOT bridge projects which included the 13th Street Via Dock, I-185 interchange and the J.R. Allen Parkway.

Other than his parents, Mr. McGarr was preceded in death by his brother, James Nolin and sisters, Christine Mutter and Ruth Cave.

Survivors include his wife, Judieth Ann McGarr of Columbus, GA, son, Jeffery Troy McGarr of Columbus, GA, daughter, Scarlet McGarr Harbour (James) of Columbus, GA, and three grandchildren, Jeffery Tyler McGarr, Allie Brooke McGarr and Charles Ramsey Harbour.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Britt David Baptist Church Building Fund 2801 West Britt David Rd. Columbus, GA 31909.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 4, 2019