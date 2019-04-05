|
Fred
Bailey, Jr.
March 7, 1971-
April 1, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Fred "Mann" Bailey, Jr. 48, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, April 1, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. EST, Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Calvin Thomas, officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation is Friday, April 5, 2019 from 1 - 8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home.
Mr. Bailey was born March 7, 1971 in Columbus, GA to Fred Bailey, Sr. and Brenda Bailey. He was employed at Holiday Inn for 17 years.
Survivors include his wife, Shurenda Bailey, Phenix City, AL; mother, Brenda Bailey, Phenix City, AL; father, Fred Bailey, Sr., Columbus, GA; three daughters,Shaniqua (Derrick) Boyd, Markeisha Simmons and Kumosha Ezell all of Phenix City, AL; one brother, Fredrick Bailey; one sister, Cathy Thornton, Columbus, GA; two grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 5, 2019