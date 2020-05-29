Fred D.
Abrams IV
February 12, 1999-
May 14, 2020
Columbus, GA- Airman First Class Fred Douglas Abrams IV of Columbus passed away May 14, 2020 while stationed in Italy. He was 21 years old.
A native of Columbus and the son of Donna Elias and Delmar Abrams(Stacy), Fred was a 2017 graduate of Spencer High School where he was an outstanding baseball player and member of the R.O.T.C. program. He attended Savannah State University on a Baseball Scholarship, where he was a Red Shirt Freshman on the baseball team and was studying Engineering. Currently, he was on active duty with the U.S. Air Force and a part of its Defenders Group. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dolores Nathan, Fred Douglas Abrams III and Fred Lewis.
Other than his loving parents, he is survived by eight siblings, Javonta Oden, Jermaine Jackson, Tremaine Jackson, Dominique Elias, Rennell Pitts, Charnice Elias, Ny'Jyanna Elias and Atalecia Anderson; his grandparents, Imogene Brooks, Annie Abrams and Ricky Pass; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Airman First Class Abrams will be laid to rest with military honors on Saturday, May 30, 2020 during a Eleven O'clock A.M. Graveside service at Evergreen Memorial Park. There will be NO public visitation. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com
Abrams IV
February 12, 1999-
May 14, 2020
Columbus, GA- Airman First Class Fred Douglas Abrams IV of Columbus passed away May 14, 2020 while stationed in Italy. He was 21 years old.
A native of Columbus and the son of Donna Elias and Delmar Abrams(Stacy), Fred was a 2017 graduate of Spencer High School where he was an outstanding baseball player and member of the R.O.T.C. program. He attended Savannah State University on a Baseball Scholarship, where he was a Red Shirt Freshman on the baseball team and was studying Engineering. Currently, he was on active duty with the U.S. Air Force and a part of its Defenders Group. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dolores Nathan, Fred Douglas Abrams III and Fred Lewis.
Other than his loving parents, he is survived by eight siblings, Javonta Oden, Jermaine Jackson, Tremaine Jackson, Dominique Elias, Rennell Pitts, Charnice Elias, Ny'Jyanna Elias and Atalecia Anderson; his grandparents, Imogene Brooks, Annie Abrams and Ricky Pass; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Airman First Class Abrams will be laid to rest with military honors on Saturday, May 30, 2020 during a Eleven O'clock A.M. Graveside service at Evergreen Memorial Park. There will be NO public visitation. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 29, 2020.