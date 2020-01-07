|
Fred Emil
Kaeserman
October 9, 1936-
January 4, 2020
Pigeon Forge, TN- Fred Emil Kaeserman, age 83 of Pigeon Forge, TN, formerly of Columbus, GA, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was a member of Pigeon Forge United Methodist Church. Fred was an avid sportsman and enjoyed fishing hunting and skeet shooting. He retired from Sears after 30 years of service. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a graduate of Baker High School in Columbus, GA. Although the majority of Fred's adult life was spent in Columbus, GA, many childhood years were spent visiting his grandparents, Mark and Ezalee Ownby Naugher along with aunt and uncles Blanche, Julian, Don, and Dale Naugher in Pigeon Forge. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Charlotte Trevena Kaeserman, parents, Bill and Reba Kaeserman, and nephew Charles Ketron II. Survivors: Sister: Jean Kaeserman Wallace and husband Jack; Sisters-in-law: Wanda Trevena Ketron and husband Charles, Linda Trevena Blurton and husband Leroy; Nieces and Nephews: Terri Wallace Thompson and husband Kevin, John Wallace and wife Pam, Sonya Moody and husband Chris, Ronda Ketron Parton and husband Jeff; Great Nieces and Nephews: Lynnsi, Sarah, Carli, Kaytlynn, Ross, Tyler, Jordan, and Wilson. Family and friends will meet 11 AM Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Pigeon Forge (Methodist) Cemetery for graveside service and interment with Pastor Stuart Albee officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville, TN (865/453-2835). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 7, 2020