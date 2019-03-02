|
Freddie
Denson
July 28, 1966-
February 26, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Deacon Freddie Bernard Denson, Sr., 52, of Phenix City, AL passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Columbus GA.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m EST Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Seale, AL. with Rev. Michael Burton, pastor, officiating. Internment will be at the church cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2-8 p.m EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Freddie was born July 28, 1966 in Phenix City, AL to the late Mary Denson Ross and Freddie Lee Toney. He worked as an Arena Tech II at Columbus Civic Center. He loved to spoil his adorable grandchildren.
Survivors include his faithful, loving wife Tabatha Denson of 25 years; one son, Freddie Denson Jr.; one daughter Ta'Naya Denson; two sisters, Debra Toney and Stephanie Toney of Phenix City, AL; three brothers, Reggie, Renardo, and Roney Toney; two grandchildren Kaylee Mahone and Jayceon Marsh along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 2, 2019