Freddie Lee
Morgan
March 26, 1953-
April 10, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Freddie Lee Morgan, 67, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, April 10, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, April 17, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Morgan was born March 26, 1953 in Russell County, AL to Lois Morgan and the late R. C. Morgan, Sr. He attended Central High School and worked for the City of Phenix City for 13 years.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Morgan; three children, Leonard (Sharanda) Pitts, Alvin (Temetrick) Pitts and Catherine (Douglas) Evans; his mother, Lois Morgan; four sisters, Kathy Morgan, Belinda Gray, Geraldine (Willie) Williams, and Fannie (James) Word; two brothers, R.C. (Yolanda) Morgan Jr. and Tommy (Rose) Morgan; two devoted uncles; Lindsey (Moritha) Ashford and Charlie Morgan and a host of other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 17, 2020