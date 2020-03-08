Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map

Frederic Lloyd Shean


1933 - 2020
Frederic Lloyd Shean Obituary
Frederic Lloyd
Shean
November 27, 1933-
March 3, 2020
Columbus, GA- LTC (Ret) Frederic Lloyd Shean, age 86, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Tuesday March 3, 2020. A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 2:55 PM at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary; a memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM, 4071 Macon Rd. Inurnment in Parkhill Cemetery.
Frederic was born November 27, 1933 in Presque Isle, Maine; the son of Margaret Currier Shean and George W. W. Shean. Frederic graduated from West Point with a Bachelor's Degree and later earned his MBA from Georgia State University. It was an enchanted evening when he met Beth Warren at a New Year's Eve party while undergoing advanced training at Fort Benning. They married that April and were married for over 57 years. Frederic served in the U.S. Army for 28 years before retiring; he then went to work for the State of Georgia. He retired in 1998 and moved to Columbus to be close to family. He enjoyed woodworking, volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, and genealogy.
Frederic is survived by: his wife, Beth Warren Shean; a daughter Karen (John) Riedel; a son Rick (Renee) Shean; a brother, Bud Shean; grandchildren Ryan Campbell (Erin), Ian Lee, Riley Shean and great-grandchild Parker Campbell.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Habitat for Humanity www.habitat.org or The .
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Shean family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2020
