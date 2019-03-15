Services Striffler-Hamby Mortuary 4071 Macon Road Columbus , GA 31907 (706) 563-2372 For more information about Frederic Sieg Service 1:30 PM Fort Mitchell National Cemetery Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Striffler-Hamby Mortuary 4071 Macon Road Columbus , GA 31907 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church 4026 Macon Rd. View Map Resources More Obituaries for Frederic Sieg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frederic Marlin Sieg

Columbus, GA- Captain (Retired) Frederic Marlin Sieg, 77, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family and Eagle Scouts on Monday, March 11, 2019.

Captain Fred Sieg was born on Friday, February 13, 1942 in Wheeling, West Virginia. His father Marlin Stanley Sieg, a District Executive with the Boy Scouts of America, his mother Suzanne Deborah Cooke Sieg, a music teacher. He was raised in the Lutheran Church. The youngest child of three with a sister, Sandra and a brother, Gordon. Fred was a precocious child with a talent for music and mischief. If he wasn't jumping off roofs, and scaring his mother half to death, he was chasing girls. Both of these talents followed him into high school where Fred concentrated more on his talents, than on his grades. That in turn, lead to the repeating of his senior year and during both years he was voted class flirt. Luckily enough Sieg was able to accomplish two things during his high school career. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout and met his future wife Constance Elaine Beall.

However, his sense of duty to country became his focus and shortly after graduating in 1961 from Cranford High School in New Jersey, he enlisted in the army and headed to Fort Dix. With Fred's background from Scouting, along with his sense of duty and service, he excelled in the military. He went through Airborne school and became assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina and quickly worked his way up to the rank of Sergeant. During this time, back home, in 1965 Fred's brother Ken Korn became part of the family.

Sieg was then recommended for Officer Candidate School and attended the Infantry Officer Basic Course and Ranger School at Fort Benning, Georgia. In January of 1966, Second Lieutenant Fred Sieg volunteered to go to Vietnam. During a battle, while supervising a platoon, one of his soldiers was shot by a sniper. In Sieg's attempt to rescue him, he himself was shot in the head and back. For 18 months, he recovered at Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. Fred had to relearn all basic skills including recognizing his own mother. Despite overwhelming odds, he returned to active duty.

While recovering, he rekindled his romance and married the love of his life, Constance Elaine Beall, in June 1968. They celebrated their 50th anniversary this past year.

Shortly there after, Fred volunteered to return to Vietnam for his second tour of duty. Upon his return to the States, he became the protocol officer for the Commanding General of Fort Benning Georgia. In 1973, after reaching the rank of captain, Fred retired from the Army. Throughout his tenure he received two Purple Hearts, three Bronze Stars with on being for Valor, and several other distinguishing honors.

It was during this time when Captain Sieg became scoutmaster of Troop 120 and guided his first six young men to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. He remained as scoutmaster there for four years. This however this was only the beginning. In 1980, with his father Marlin, Captain Sieg chartered Troop 2 at Saint Matthew Lutheran Church. Under his leadership, a total of 104 boys attained the rank of Eagle Scout. At this time, Fred developed his passion for mentoring youth. Along the way with his wife Connie, they chartered Pack 2 as well. Captain Sieg was a leader who led by example and encouraged all he came in contact with to do their best and live by the Scout Oath and Law. He worked tirelessly in the Scouting program and eventually also chartered Venture Crew 665 made up of entirely of special-needs Scouts. He finally hung up his Scoutmaster hat in 2017, after overwhelming health issues made it impossible to serve his scouts at the level he demanded.

Somewhere during it all, Fred and Connie found time to adopt their daughter Dawn Christine Sieg in June 1977. Also in May 1979, Connie gave birth to their son Scott Marlin Sieg. Scott was diagnosed at birth with Down Syndrome and this lead to Sieg's involvement with Special Olympics. He remained active in Special Olympics until shortly before his death. He served as a coach and unified partner for such sports as bowling, swimming, and bocce. Fred's numerous years of involvement in both Boy Scouts and Special Olympics allowed him to influence and affect hundreds of lives and leave his mark permanently.

Captain Sieg had many other civic involvements in the community including but not limited to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 665, Disabled American Veterans, and the American Legion.

In all his endeavors, Fred displayed his never ending courage, strength of character, and unwavering determination to serve and better his fellow man. He will always be remembered for his devotion to God, family, country, and his community. A true gentleman.

A military honors service will be held at 1:30 PM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 5 PM to 7 PM Friday, March 15, 2019 at Striffler-Hamby Funeral Home on Macon Road. The Celebration of Fred's life will be at 2 PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4026 Macon Rd. Captain's Farewell Campfire will be hosted by his scouts at 6 PM at BSA Camp Pine Mountain in West Point, Georgia. All are welcome, bring a Captain Sieg story, and a bag chair.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Troop 2, Muscogee Sports (Special Olympic group started by Fred and Connie), or St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2019