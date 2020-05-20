Frederic

Updike III

July 12, 1940-

May 14, 2020

Niceville, Florida- Frederic Updike III, 79, of Niceville, Florida died May 14, 2020. Fred was born July 12, 1940 in Montour Falls, New York.

He was the second oldest of 8 childrenborn to the late Frederic Updike and Emelia Brablc Updike.

Fred grew up in Trumansburg, New York and loved to return there often. Fred attended Trumansburg High School and later received a Bachelors degree in Business from Troy University.. He was medically retired from the US Army and was especially proud of his service as an Airborne and a Special Forces soldier.

He settled with his family in Columbus, Georgia where he worked for various automobile dealers, real estate and mortgage companies. He thoroughly enjoyed life and spending time with family and friends, many who were life long. Fred also enjoyed reading, cooking, being on the golf course and shag dancing. He had a quick wit and a sense of humor that he never lost. He will be truly missed and loved by many.

In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Updike, son Freddie Updike, and brothers David Updike, Richard Updike and John Updike.

He is survived by his four children Vicki Hardage, Missy Lemons (Donnie), Johnny Updike (Stephanie) and Jenny James (Shane), sisters Sue Updike Younger, Eunice Esbjoernsson, Marie Updike and Debra Updike (Wayne) and grandchildren, Chase Hardage, Haley Hardage, Caden Lemons, Max Lemons, John Updike, Freddie Updike, Adalyn Updike, Sydney James and Ellie James, numerous cousins nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Jazzy.

Fred requested in lieu of flowers to please buy a Veteran a meal-and wants to tell everyone thanks for the memories. A celebration of his life will be determined at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store